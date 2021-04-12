Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.56.

BIDU stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.15. The company had a trading volume of 224,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,073. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.03. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

