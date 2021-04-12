Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.67. 24,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,449. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $139.33 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

