Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $6.48 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.00. 164,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.38 and a 52 week high of $378.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

