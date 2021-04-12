Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 385.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,781 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. 1,794,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,102,531. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock worth $109,594,796 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

