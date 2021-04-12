Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $901,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.10. 36,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,265. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

