Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 20,268 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications comprises approximately 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SHEN traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. 1,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,182. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

