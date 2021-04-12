Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 287 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $386.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,048. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.11 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,481.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,851 shares of company stock valued at $31,485,910 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

