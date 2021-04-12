Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 3,920 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. 48,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

