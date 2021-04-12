Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 4,095 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.68. 16,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.40 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.50. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

