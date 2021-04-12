Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 492 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

VONG stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $264.36. 1,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,236. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $264.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

