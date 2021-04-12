Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 5,848 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 3.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,172,260 shares of company stock valued at $270,283,936. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.88. 282,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.75, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

