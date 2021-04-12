Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000. MicroStrategy accounts for 3.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $17,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

Shares of MSTR traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $715.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $732.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,125.08 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.