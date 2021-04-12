Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0492 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $60,441.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2,358.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,137,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

