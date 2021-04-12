AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -631.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

