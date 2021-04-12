Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.14% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $29,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 503,675 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,523 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $104,877. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $785.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

