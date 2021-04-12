adbank Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $928,894.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $928,894.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00669781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043775 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.