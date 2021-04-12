Add.xyz Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $205,334.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

