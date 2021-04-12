Addison Capital Co Acquires 1,792 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP remained flat at $$142.57 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,815. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

