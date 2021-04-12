Addison Capital Co Invests $4.77 Million in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Rent-A-Center comprises approximately 2.7% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Addison Capital Co owned 0.15% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. 9,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

