Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $35.81 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 596.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

