AdEx (ADX) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00658700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00086980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042450 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

