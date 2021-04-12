adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADDYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $166.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

