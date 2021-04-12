adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €340.00 ($400.00) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €358.00 ($421.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €287.76 ($338.55).

FRA ADS opened at €280.00 ($329.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €281.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €281.18. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

