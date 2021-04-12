adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $166.83 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.