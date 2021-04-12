adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $166.83 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

