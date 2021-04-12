adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

adidas stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.83. 26,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.74. adidas has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

