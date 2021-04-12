Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $504.53. 46,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,049. The company has a market cap of $241.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.75 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

