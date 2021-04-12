Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,010,611,000 after acquiring an additional 331,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $506.12. 42,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,049. The firm has a market cap of $241.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.75 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

