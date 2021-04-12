Adshares (ADS) One Day Volume Hits $21,266.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Adshares has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $21,266.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024359 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,544 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

