Adshares Price Up 59.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $24,146.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024608 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009396 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,543 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

