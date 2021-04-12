AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Willem L. Blindenbach Sells 3,675 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASIX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,220. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $814.11 million, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after buying an additional 172,910 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

