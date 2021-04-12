Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 49272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADVM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 189,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.