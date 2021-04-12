Aecon Group’s (ARE) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price (up from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,623. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

