Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.25% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $92,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of AJRD opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

