Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Hits $87.53 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $87.53 million and $21.41 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1,398.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,548,956 coins and its circulating supply is 334,728,012 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

