Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $156.98 and last traded at $156.97, with a volume of 717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.63.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

