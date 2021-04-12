Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Affimed by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 95,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Affimed by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

