Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
