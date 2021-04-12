Affirm’s (AFRM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last 90 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

