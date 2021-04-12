AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 472.50 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 472.50 ($6.17). Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 385,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 471.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £203.20 million and a P/E ratio of 20.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other AFH Financial Group news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

AFH Financial Group Company Profile (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

