ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.80

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 2116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

