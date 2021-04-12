Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. 19,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,541. The company has a market cap of $173.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

