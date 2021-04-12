Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $52.77 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

