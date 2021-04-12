AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 459.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,254 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

