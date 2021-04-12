Agrello Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.13 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $24.13 million and $1.69 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.00666604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042813 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,117,416 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

