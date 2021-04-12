AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $10,395.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.75 or 0.00616644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035522 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

