Aigang Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Aigang has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $230,948.98 and $188.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00087830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00628342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

