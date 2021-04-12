Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $237.93 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $237.93 million and $29.93 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,057.87 or 1.00016870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.00466615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.43 or 0.00320469 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.13 or 0.00731306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00101894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

