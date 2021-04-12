Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 59.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.12 ($3.67).

Shares of AF traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €5.40 ($6.35). 3,715,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.50. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

