Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 558.1% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 117,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,453. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. Research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

