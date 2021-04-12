Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Edward Russell Smethwick Sells 5,826 Shares

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. 14,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,516. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

