Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.50 ($20.59).

AIXA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ETR AIXA opened at €19.12 ($22.49) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.68. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a 1 year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is €18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

